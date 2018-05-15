Deer Canyon Road open at Hualapai Mountain Park

KINGMAN – After being closed for a week due to fire danger, South Deer Canyon Road was opened Tuesday from Hualapai Mountain Road to the campground area inside Hualapai Mountain Park.

The road was closed May 8 at the recommendation of Byron Steward, director of Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management, due to the buildup of undergrowth, small trees and other ladder fuels that significantly add to wildland fire danger.

County Parks and other agencies removed some of the wildfire fuel load in Deer Canyon and mitigated conditions contributing to the danger, Steward said.

Information provided by Mohave County Public Works