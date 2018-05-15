Hilton opens $10 million extended-stay hotel off I-40

KINGMAN – The $10 million Home 2 Suites by Hilton opened May 11 behind the Kingman Square shopping center, bringing upscale hospitality accommodations to a town starving for development to buoy tax revenue heavily dependent on Interstate 40 travelers.

The 91-room hotel is designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal home routine, with a combination fitness center and laundry and rooms with furniture that can be moved to suit the guest’s preference, said Jamie Yovino, general manager of Home 2 Suites.

It’s close to Kingman Regional Medical Center and Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, and is strategically located for taking Route 66 road trips, as well as trips to bucket-list attractions such as the Grand Canyon.

Guests can spend an afternoon touring local wineries, breweries and the distillery. Lake Havasu’s London Bridge, the Hoover Dam and Grand Canyon Skywalk are within a 90-minute drive.

“It’s going to be a matter of convenience,” said Yovino, who transferred from a Hilton hotel in Redding, California. “Extended stay is new to Kingman. Anybody who wants to stay any period of time, we have all the luxuries of home.”

Owned and managed by Medallion Hospitality, Home 2 Suites Kingman offers fully-equipped kitchens and modular furniture, free internet, meeting spaces and complimentary breakfast. Amenities include an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and grill area. It’s also pet-friendly.

Rooms are advertised at $118 a night, and come with a full-size refrigerator, sink, microwave, dishwater and plenty of cookware in the kitchen. They’re equipped with wi-fi and a 46-inch TV.

Michael Carnel, partner of Medallion Hospitality, said the hotel is going to bring 25 jobs to Kingman, as well as tax revenue, and reinforces demand for new hotels.

He was hoping to have the hotel open by December, but builders encountered more rock excavation than anticipated and a shortage of materials, which delayed construction.

“We have developed a great team to manage and operate the hotel,” Carnel said in an email to the Daily Miner. “It generally takes a year or so to stabilize. My hopes are that will happen sooner than that. We are excited to be able to bring this hotel to the Kingman market. I think the location speaks for itself.”

Medallion owns a second parcel on Sunrise Avenue with exposure to Interstate 40 and plans to build another hotel there in the future, possibly a Comfort Inn. A family restaurant is planned for a 1.75-acre site between the hotels.

There’s always trepidation when investing $10 million, Carnel said, but he’s confident about demand for an extended-stay hotel in the I-40 corridor.

“These sites are limited,” Carnel said during a visit last year. “As the building cycle goes through, they become more limited. They don’t build another exit at every site, and just because you find a site doesn’t mean you have a franchise.”