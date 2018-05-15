Horoscopes | May 15, 2018

Birthdays: Alexandra Breckenridge, 36; Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 37; David Krumholtz, 40; Chazz Palminteri, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An unexpected change should not be handled poorly. You may not like what’s offered, but making a fuss will not help you maintain respect or buy you the time you need to plan your next move.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share your feelings; be blunt about what you’d like to see happen. Speaking up will help you impress upon others how much the changes you want to make mean to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a look at how you relate to others as well as how you respond and deal with situations that involve personal matters. Question if there are things you can do to improve your life and your relationships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Work hard, play hard and resolve unfinished business. Handle matters without hesitation; move on to the people and the things you enjoy most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make matters difficult or let someone else complicate your life. Do what needs to be done and live within your means.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep moving forward regardless of what others do. Make changes that suit your needs and that will position you for future gains.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal change will be the most satisfying. If you try to change someone else, you will end up fighting a losing battle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Gravitate toward what interests you most. Learning something new, as long as it doesn’t cost you emotionally, physically or financially, will serve you well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you deal with relationships will determine your success. Getting along with your peers or someone close to you will be necessary if you want to get ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think big but live within your means. If you can look at the big picture and size it down to fit your needs, you will be successful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t take on too much or make unnecessary trips. Keep life simple; do not make changes that will affect others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of your health. Someone will mislead you regarding his or her intent. If you aren’t certain, ask questions.