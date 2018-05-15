Online applications being accepted by AZGFD for fall big game hunts

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has advised that they are now accepting online applications for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and pheasant.

To apply go to https://draw.azgfd.gov scroll down to “Apply for a Draw” and follow the instructions.

Applications must be received by 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, June 12. You must have a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for any tags.

The Department suggests that sportsmen add “PointGuard” to their application when applying for a permit. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, then the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw the tag will be reinstated. The cost is $5 for each species.

To apply for PointGuard, applicants must be signed up for a free AZGFD portal account. To register for the free portal account go to https://accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register.