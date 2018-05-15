Police department awarded for drug overdose program

Kingman Police Department received an award for its NARCAN drug overdose program. From left are Stefan Merrill, director of emergency medicine at KRMC; Kingman Police Lt. Mark Chastain; police officer Shawn Wyma; Heather Miller, trauma manager at KRMC; and Chuck Waalkens, supervisor of AMR ambulance.

Courtesy KPD

  • Originally Published: May 15, 2018 11:36 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Western Arizona Council of Emergency Medical Services awarded Kingman Police Department for its development and training of officers in administering NARCAN, which reverses drug overdoses.

    The organization recognized KPD for being the first law enforcement agency in the state to develop the NARCAN program in response to the increase of heroin and opioid overdoses.

    The program is credited with saving the lives of five people who were dying due to heroin or opioid overdose, Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said.

    The council supports EMS service in the western region of Arizona with grants, supplies, education and equipment. It’s supported by the state of Arizona, which also includes similar groups in other regions of the state.

    Information provided by KPD

