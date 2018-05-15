Police department awarded for drug overdose program

KINGMAN – The Western Arizona Council of Emergency Medical Services awarded Kingman Police Department for its development and training of officers in administering NARCAN, which reverses drug overdoses.

The organization recognized KPD for being the first law enforcement agency in the state to develop the NARCAN program in response to the increase of heroin and opioid overdoses.

The program is credited with saving the lives of five people who were dying due to heroin or opioid overdose, Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said.

The council supports EMS service in the western region of Arizona with grants, supplies, education and equipment. It’s supported by the state of Arizona, which also includes similar groups in other regions of the state.

Information provided by KPD