Snavely fire explosions caused by pressurized cans

KINGMAN – The “explosions” heard by neighbors during a fire on Snavely Avenue did not come from a meth lab, as some people had worried, but were instead the result of pressurized containers becoming overheated, an investigator with Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District said Tuesday.

“The fire was accidental. There can be no blame assigned for this unfortunate event,” fire investigator Michael Atchison posted on Butler Area Neighborhood Watch Facebook page.

“I know based on phone calls and people stopping by the scene, the community has been worried about illegal activities as the cause. My investigation revealed no such activities.”

The owner of the home in the 2900 block of Snavely tried to put out the fire initially with a garden hose, but the fire grew too large and she left the scene, which is normal human behavior, Atchison said.

“We are all equipped with the fight or flight mechanism. Her attempt to fight the fire failed, leaving her no option other than flight,” he said.

Fire broke out in the single-wide mobile home around 5:15 p.m. May 10, and fire crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed with heavy smoke and fire and a nearby shed also on fire.

The residence was completely destroyed, with estimated damage of $18,000. Nobody was injured. The investigation is ongoing.