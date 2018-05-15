Suspect scales wall, caught near burglary scene

KINGMAN – Andrew Lee Higbee, 31, of Kingman, was arrested Monday on a felony charge of first-degree burglary, allegedly stealing firearms from a home in the 2300 block of Weatherwood Way.
Kingman Police responded to a 7:20 a.m. call about a burglary in progress, and the resident reported the burglar had run from the home and jumped a backyard wall.
Officers found Higbee a short distance away carrying two large duffle bags with three rifles and a shotgun, which police determined had been taken from the victim’s home.
Higbee allegedly admitted to the offense and was booked in Mohave County jail.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
