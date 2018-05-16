Golden Valley teen killed in rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 68

KINGMAN – A rollover crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon around 4:41 p.m. caused one person to die and six others to sustain injuries.

Cash Petty, 19, of Golden Valley, died at the scene.

The driver of a Jeep crashed while heading westbound on State Route near milepost 10. The driver lost control for an unknown reason, ran off the road, and struck a guardrail, which caused the jeep to roll and land on the guardrail on its right side, according Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper Kameron Lee.

There were six passengers in the vehicle and the driver. Most of the occupants were under the age of 20.

Two of the occupants were airlifted to Las Vegas for non-life threatening injuries, and the driver and the other three passengers were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Both the driver and the deceased passenger weren’t wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, Lee reported. It is still unknown if the other passengers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Public Safety.