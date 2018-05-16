Horoscopes | May 16, 2018

Birthdays: Megan Fox, 32; Tori Spelling, 45; Janet Jackson, 52; Pierce Brosnan, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stability will make a difference to the way your friends or colleagues treat you. If you are reliable and offer suggestions and hands-on help, you will gain allies and support when it comes to getting ahead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Partnerships can make or break you. Offer an incentive and refuse to let your stubbornness or anger interfere with your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on finishing what you start. Don’t let anyone mislead you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Secrets will be kept from you if you don’t ask direct questions. Look at all aspects of a situation at work or at home before you make a decision that can change the dynamics of a relationship with someone you deal with daily.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trust in what and who you know. Walk away from unstable situations and people.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn as you go. Watching what others do will help you when it’s your turn to present and promote what you have to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more effort into the way you look or present what you know. Exploring your options and making personal changes that suit the goals you set will make a big difference to how far and fast you get ahead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Being open about what you want or how you feel will be in your best interest. Once you know where you stand, you’ll be able to make an appropriate decision and take action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Money, partnerships and keeping things open and honest will be in your best interest. If someone is being evasive, you are best to walk away if you feel the least bit uncomfortable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Positive changes can be made at home or to the way you earn your living. Plan a celebration with someone you love or who has helped you along.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more time and effort into home, family and personal finances. Refuse to get wrapped up in someone else’s dilemma or extravagant plans.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Caution must be taken when it comes to money matters, joint ventures or dealing with close friends or relatives asking for a handout.