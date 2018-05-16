Los Piso Mojado Boys playing Metcalfe Park

KINGMAN – Cinco de Mayo has passed, but the celebration continues with Los Piso Mojado Boys performing at 2 p.m. Saturday in the free concert series presented by Sounds of Kingman at Metcalfe Park, corner of Beale Street and Grandview Avenue.

Musicians Roger Casanova and Ramon Torres are well known in the community, both separately and together. They offer authentic sound and content with a distinct Mexican flavor.

“It’s just not possible to listen to the ‘Boys’ play without getting into the mood for drinks on the patio with your amigos,” said Martha Pumers, publicist for Sounds of Kingman.

The concert promises to be one of the highlights of the season, she said. Mexican music groups are not easy to find and are especially hard to book in May.

The concert is sponsored by Taco Bell, and donations are welcome for the nonprofit Sounds of Kingman organization.