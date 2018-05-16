Run for the Wall drives through Kingman

KINGMAN – Between two routes, around 1,000 motorcyclists made their way through Kingman Wednesday afternoon during their Run of the Wall and stopped at the Mother Road Harley Davidson, 2501 Beverly Ave., for some lunch.

Run for the Wall is to promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world, according to its Facebook page.

Photo Gallery Run for the Wall-May 16, 2018 Run for the Wall passed by Kingman during its drive across the country to Arlington, Virginia. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Two of the Run for the Wall routes passed through Kingman Wednesday. The Midway route with 387 participants stopped by Mother Road Harley Davidson, and the Central route, with 672 participants, stopped at the Petro gas station, 970 Blake Ranch Road, to fuel up.

Paul Pitts, Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council chaplain, was at the event holding an American flag and waving at the motorcycles as they drove in.

“I participated in 2010 and 2011,” he said.

During the ride the bikers are split up into platoons to keep the military feel alive, including platoon leaders, fuel crew, and tail gunners.

The fuel crew rides ahead of the rest of the participants to the next fueling destination and reserves a few gas pumps for everyone. Bikers pay in cash rounded up to the nearest dollar, then they give the cash to the fuel crew to pay for the gas that was used.

“Anything that is left over it goes to the fuel crew,” Pitts said.

The bikers are driving across the country to Arlington, Virginia where the three routes, including the Southern, will meet up.

Related Stories