Run for the Wall scheduled for Wednesday, May 16

KINGMAN – Two of the Run for the Wall routes will be passing through Kingman Wednesday, May 16. The Midway route with 387 participants is stopping at Mother Road Harley Davidson, 2501 Beverly Ave., around 1:20 p.m. for lunch.

The Central route has 672 participants is stopping at the Petro gas station, 970 Blake Ranch Road, to fuel up around 4:20 p.m.

Run for the Wall is to promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world by riding to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Information provided by Run for the Wall.