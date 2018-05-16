Teen in stable condition in Las Vegas hospital after Tuesday night collision

KINGMAN – A serious injury occurred Tuesday night on the 5400 block of North Stockton Hill Road between a Toyota Tacoma and a motorhome.

Authorities say a motorhome was being towed by an older model Dodge Dakota heading south, and investigators believe the tow strap broke which caused the motorhome to roll out of control.

The motorhome veered into the northbound lane crossing the path of the Toyota Tacoma and the two vehicles crashed head on.

Emergency medical and rescue personnel had to cut the roof from the Toyota to get the driver free.

Witnesses reported seeing a man walking away from the crash, who they believed to be the person steering the motorhome as it was being towed.

The 17-year-old driver of the Toyota Tacoma was seriously injured and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, but later flown to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The 17-year-old driver was in stable condition at UMC as of Wednesday morning.

No arrests have been made, but criminal charges are expected such as false reporting to police, endangerment and unsafe towing, according to KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department