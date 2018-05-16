Theater holds auditions for ‘Dorothy in Wonderland’

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater is holding open auditions Friday and Saturday for its upcoming production of “Dorothy in Wonderland,” looking for 42 cast members ranging from 6 years old and up.

The auditions will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kingman Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 Beale St.

Be prepared to read through a few lines of script, and bring one minute of a song to sing.

Rehearsals will run about three days a week from late May until the production July 19-21 at Kingman High School auditorium.

“Dorothy in Wonderland” was freely adapted from “Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass” by Brian Taylor.

Main characters are Dorothy, the 6-year-old girl trying to find her way back to Kansas; Toto, the dog that loves the chase; the brilliant Scarecrow; the brave Lion, always ready for a fight; and the soft-hearted Tin Man, who recites poetry.

Also, Beale Street Theater is asking for donations to buy a $16,000 sound system for the theater that’s under renovation at 304 E. Beale St.

The nonprofit group is working with Sweetwater.com to put together a sound system that will be used for years and will add significantly to the quality of productions. Donations over $50 will receive tickets to upcoming shows.

To donate, go to https://www.bealestreettheater.com/donate/sound-system-fundraiser/.