10 Things to Know for Today, May 17, 2018

1 - WHAT TRUMP'S FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE REVEALS

The documents show the president reimbursed attorney Michal Cohen as much as $250,000 — with no mention of a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

2 - WHY NKOREA THREATENS TO SCRAP US SUMMIT

Pyongyang says it has no interest in a "one-sided" affair meant to pressure the North to abandon its nuclear weapons.

3 - MICHIGAN STATE AGREES TO MASSIVE SETTLEMENT

The university will pay $500 million to settle claims from over 300 women and girls who said they were assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.

4 - SENATE APPROVES 'NET NEUTRALITY' MEASURE

The vote is intended to revive Obama-era internet rules that ensured equal treatment for all web traffic.

5 - WHO SAYS MOST OF THOSE SLAIN ON GAZA BORDER WERE MEMBERS

Some 50 out of 60 protesters shot to death by Israeli forces belonged to Hamas, a senior official with the militant group says.

6 - FACEBOOK CEO TO MEET EU OFFICIALS

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to speak with leaders of the European parliament about his company's data protection scandal.

7 - 'WE ARE SEEING CUTBACK, AFTER CUTBACK'

Thousands of teachers fill the main street of North Carolina's capital demanding better pay and more public schools funding.

8 - FEW SMOKERS SEEK FREE LUNG CANCER SCREENING

"People are not aware that this is a test that can actually save lives," says Dr. Richard Schilsky of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

9 - SPIKE LEE PULLS NO PUNCHES WITH 'BLACKKKLANSMAN'

The film — now in competition for Cannes' Palme d'Or — is the true-life tale of an African-American detective who infiltrated a Ku Klux Klan cell.

10 - 'IT'S A ROLLER-COASTER RIDE EVERY DAY'

With sports betting on the verge of expanding nationwide, those eyeing a huge payoff should understand that opening a sports book means high risks, uncertain rewards.