4-H youths to show animal friends at Dig It Garden

KINGMAN – Dig It Community Garden invites parents and kids to come out for “Animal Friends in the Garden” from 9-11 a.m. Saturday in the children’s area of the garden at 2301 Lillie Ave., next to Cecil Davis Park.

Youths from 4-H clubs will bring chickens, goats, ducks, rabbits, insects and reptiles to show in the garden. They will be using poultry and rabbit cages from Mohave County Fair, thanks to 4-H leader Gerry Olson. There will be animal crackers for snacks, story time, crafts and garden activities. Mohave County Public Health will play a nutrition game with prizes for the children.

It’s the second year of showing animals in the garden, and it was very popular last year, said Denise Neath, one of the garden organizers.

“We hope kids can join us at this May event as we are taking the hot months of summer off to garden.” Neath said. “When you visit in September, the garden will look all different. Lots of harvesting in the children’s area then.” The next children’s event is Johnny Appleseed Day on Sept. 15, followed by Pumpkin Patch Day on Oct. 20.

Information provided by Dig It Community Garden