Armed robbery at Chase Bank

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon at Chase Bank, 3755 N. Stockton Hill Road.

The suspect is said to be a Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s, wearing a tan cap and sleeveless jacket similar to a Carhardtt workers jacket.

The vehicle involved is a flat black colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with high profile tires. The vehicle was occupied by an unknown subject waiting for the suspect and headed northbound on Steel Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-1234 or report a tip online at wwww.kingmanpolice.com.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department