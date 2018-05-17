Banner installation honors local active military

KINGMAN – Serving in the military takes a lot of pride, courage, and strength. A husband being away from his wife and children. A mother having to hug her daughter goodbye as she leaves to serve overseas. Regardless of the circumstances, as a country we are proud of our servicemen and women.

The Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust is a volunteer based organization that provides military banners for local active military members. The organization was started by two sisters MaryLou Galvan, president and a United States Marine Corps mom and Rebekah Bacoka, vice president and a Navy mom.

“I’m really proud to be part of this, it brings great joy,” Bacoka said.

The organization provides families with banners for one of their loved ones who is active duty military that are hoisted on light poles around Kingman. Each banner is $250 and about six feet tall.

“They come out very beautiful,” she said.

The organization also provides care packages to send active duty members who are stationed overseas. The packages usually include toiletries, magazines, chocolate, painted rocks or any other their favorite items.

“(We) put things in they can’t easily get like special Doritos or a special soap,” Barcoka said.

Families can nominate immediate family members to have a banner up on along Andy Devine Avenue and Beale Street. The organization includes active duty members from Kingman, Golden Valley, Dolan Springs, Meadview, Chloride and Yucca.

“Anyone who has a son or daughter up there can drive and look at their child,” Barcoka said. “I should take a cruise to look at my sons.”

There will be 26 banners installed at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 18, at Metcalfe Park. Along with the installation, a pastor will give the prayer and benediction, a Color Guard will be presented, and the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. The guest speaker for the event will be Jean Bishop, Mohave County supervisor.

In order to pay for the banners, the organization hosts fundraisers to raise the money. There are two upcoming bake sales: one at 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at 5505 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley. The other bake sale will be at noon-3 p.m. Sunday at 3036 E. John L. Ave.