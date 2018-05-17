Horoscopes | May 17, 2018

Birthdays: Nikki Reed, 30; Derek Hough, 33; Trent Reznor, 53; Bob Saget, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Touch base with an old friend or relative. The information you share will be eye-opening and lead to some unexpected changes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Try not to conflict with those who aren’t heading in the same direction. Use your resources to help you stay on track until you get what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Get motivated and get moving. Express your feelings and make decisions that will help you sort out any unfinished personal business that needs to be taken care of.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Find a unique way to help others. Bringing about changes that will make it easier for others to contribute to what you are trying to accomplish will help you reach your goal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t be tempted to follow someone. If you want a change, do something that will benefit you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You need to get out more. Try new things, sign up for a course or go to networking functions that will bring you in contact with people who share your interests and concerns.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you want something, put a little energy behind achieving your goal. Hard work will pay off, and a physical effort to get what you want is the best way to reach your objective.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get involved in the creative process behind something you want to do. Embrace the unusual and manipulate things to work in your favor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t believe everything you hear. Be cautious when it comes to partnerships and sensitive issues that could easily backfire on you if handled improperly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen and you will be given information that will allow you to bring about positive changes. Don’t expect everyone to want to follow your plan.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don’t have to overspend to make a point. Live within your means and offer insight and good advice if you want to get something done on time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be careful how you handle personal matters, children and domestic affairs. You’ll face someone who is a master manipulator.