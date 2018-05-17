Kingman Photo | Photogenic KHS students

Two students from Kingman High School participated in the Congressional Art Competition District 4 under the photography category and brought home some amazing prizes. Brittany Shaffer placed second for her photo “Girl in Park” and earned the Art Achievement Scholarship of $5,000.

Abigail Bredernitz placed third for her photo “Watches,” which earned her one semester of in-state tuition. The Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to help recognize artistic talent in each congressional district.