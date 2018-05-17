KRMC Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair fun for children, adults

KINGMAN – School is almost out and summer break is near. What sort of activities can your child participate in during the summer and how can they learn about health and safety?

Kingman Regional Medical Center is having its 26th annual Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr.

The health and safety fair will include 40 organization booths for both parents and children to learn about different opportunities.

Kingman Police Department and Kingman Fire Department will be participating in the activities by showing their vehicles to attendees, and Guardian Air will be there with a helicopter.

Joining the fun will be Kingman Parks and Recreation and The Club for Youth, both providing information for summer programs for children. Kingman Freemason’s Child Identification Program will give free identification kits.

Other organizations will be in attendance to provide families information on children’s activities and services throughout the community, including sports signups.

The event is free and open to the public with food and prizes. For more information, call KRMC public relations at 928-263-3873.

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center.