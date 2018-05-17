Letter | Re: Secretary of State candidate

After reading your recent piece written about a “Republican” running for Secretary of State, I would like to clear a few things up. In your article, you touted how he has contributed to many Republicans but fail to mention that he has contributed thousands of dollars to Ted Lieu and Nancy Pelosi’s second in command Steny Hoyer. He has also given thousands of dollars to a PAC called “Grand Canyon State Caucus” which has supported far left liberals like Krysten Sinema and Tom O’Halleran.

Secretary of State Michele Reagan has worked tirelessly to drag that office into the 21st century. When she was sworn in we had to drive down to the Capitol to file business filings and attend notary classes. In three years she has eliminated that drive and saved tax dollars in the process.

I am proud to support our current Secretary of State Michele Reagan and not another California businessman trying to buy our elections.