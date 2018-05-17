Letter | Too hot for your dog

Now that the weather is heating up again, we need to be more aware of the possible dangers. Not only while hiking with children or pets, leaving both in a hot car, or those kinds of things. Sometimes, it is just the more simple things we are not aware of. If the pavement is too hot for you to walk on barefooted, it is also too hot for your dog. If you need to walk your dog, do it in the early morning or late evening time. I cannot count the number of dogs I see trying to pull the leash in any direction, just to find a cooler spot to walk in. These beautiful creatures will do everything they can to keep up, even if it means scorching the little pads on their feet. If the sidewalk is too hot for you to take your shoes off, it is too hot for your dog!