No green light for red light cameras

KINGMAN – The potential for red light cameras in Kingman came to a screeching halt Tuesday when Interim City Manager Jim Bacon and Kingman Police Department Chief Bob DeVries requested the item be removed from Council’s agenda.

“It’s become clear to staff over the last couple of weeks that this is an item that isn’t ready for your consideration tonight,” Bacon said Tuesday.

KPD was considering installing red light cameras as a way to decrease traffic crashes at congested intersections along Stockton Hill Road. However, multiple citizens, as well as a few councilmembers, expressed their reservations about the potential project at Council’s meeting May 1.

The point at which photos are taken because of where sensors are installed, additional administrative costs to operating the program and the proposed deal itself with American Traffic Solutions all seemed to make some of those in attendance uneasy.

It also appears that citizens shouldn’t worry about the matter returning in the future.

“We requested to pull and stop the program due to lack of support,” DeVries said in an email. “We do not intend to bring it back.”