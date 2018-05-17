Obituary | Jeffrey Scott Jones

Jeffrey Scott Jones completed his journey on this Earth May 10, 2018. Jeff was born March 14, 1966 in La Junta, Colorado to Bonnie and Thomas Baily. Jeff’s father was killed in an auto accident when Jeff was two years old. Subsequently, Bonnie married Peter Jones who adopted Jeff and his two brothers.

Jeff touched many lives with his love of people and outgoing personality. He never missed a genuine opportunity to hug the ladies and stick out his hand to men and say “Hi, my name’s Jeff.” Jeff moved to Kingman from Scottsdale with his parents in 2005.

His favorite things in life were bowling with buddies every Saturday and his trips to Laughlin on Friday nights for slots and dinner.

From his immediate family, Jeff is survived by his father, Pete, of Kingman and his older brother, Thomas.

In death Jeff was preceded by the passing of his mother, Bonnie, and his younger brother, Michael.

There will be no funeral service.

In Jeff’s memory, please make donations to Joan and Diana Hospice House.