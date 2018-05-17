California man suspected in shooting teen at Walleck Ranch Park was in court Thursday

KINGMAN – Timothy Joseph Bell, a 19-year-old California resident charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-dangerous instrument, has a pretrial conference set for 2:30 p.m. June 13.

Bell and a male juvenile were arrested after police responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. The two suspects were arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road.

The Mohave Valley Daily News reported officers testified that the juvenile allegedly hit the victim in the head with a shotgun, and Bell allegedly fired two shots at the victim using a semi-automatic pistol.

The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and taken to Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.

Arizona Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission is in charge of the investigation. Bell has entered a plea of not guilty and is being held without bond at Mohave County jail.