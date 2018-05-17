State Rep. Paul Mosley denies swiping nomination papers

KINGMAN – State Rep. Paul Mosley is pushing back against accusations that he took a political opponent’s nomination papers from a Lake Havasu City store.

Multiple Lake Havasu City residents have accused Mosley, who is running for re-election for his House seat representing Arizona’s fifth legislative district, on social media of stealing fellow state Representative candidate Leo Biasiucci’s nominating petition from a local gun store last week.

Mosley, however, says that’s just not true.

“The story’s actually opposite of everything it says on Facebook, the exact opposite,” Mosley said.

Patrick Baughman, owner of Against All Enemies gun store on McCulloch Boulevard, claims that Mosley allegedly removed the top signature sheet from a stack belonging to Biasiucci from his store on May 8. He stated that Mosley was accompanied by an unidentified man and was “not sure which of them actually took the sheet.” Mosley told the News-Herald the man was part of his campaign and that he did not believe he took the document either.

Baughman did not provide details about what happened or why he believed one of the two men took the sheet, but explained that before the incident he allowed Mosley to leave his own nominating petition at the store and then replaced it four days later with one belonging to Biasiucci.

“I have officially endorsed Leo over Paul Mosley, even before the incident,” he wrote in an email to Today’s News-Herald. “I believe Mr. Mosley’s chances of re-election were hurt long before this incident; he did not think his actions through, and he will face the consequences either by the law or by the public.”

While Mosley admitted to searching through Biasiucci’s stack of paperwork in an attempt to find his own, he said they were still there when he left the store.

Meanwhile, he claims his own paperwork has also gone missing.

“(Baughman) openly admitted that he threw away my two signature pages,” Mosley said. “It’s crazy that they think they have anything on me when they’ve admitted to doing what they are accusing me of, I mean this is absolutely ludicrous.”

According to Baughman, other than his own signature, Mosley’s paperwork was “completely empty.” He added that the documents were stored under a checkout stand while Biasiucci’s were displayed.

Baughman said the Lake Havasu City Police Department was notified, but there’s no video evidence of the alleged incident because the cameras in the store’s surveillance system weren’t in positions to capture it.

Police confirmed the report on Wednesday.

“The notes say that (Baughman) wanted to report a friend’s piece of paper was stolen and the officer advised to have the friend call us to make the report, and I don’t find anything else where the person that owned that piece of paper called us to file a theft report,” said Sgt. Tom Gray, spokesman for the police department.

Biasiucci referred Today’s News-Herald to his campaign consultant, Rory McShane. According to McShane, they will not be filing any formal complaints with the police department.

“We’re not trying to make this that big of an issue, the storeowner is very upset and understandably so. If someone came into my office and stole things inside of my office I’d be pretty mad too, but at least from our side this is a campaign of issues, this is a campaign about how Paul Mosley does not represent Mohave and La Paz counties, so we’re not trying to distract from that with tabloid stuff at the moment,” he said.

Whether the alleged incident violated campaign policies is unclear. Arizona Secretary of State Communications Director Matt Roberts was not immediately available to comment.

Laurence Schiff, chairman of Mohave County Republican Party, said that without much proof these allegations are just that.

“As to what would happen, it’s really way too early to really say at this point,” he said. “As the chairman of the GOP, I would inform the Arizona Republican Party chairman of these potential allegations so that they’re not blindsided by them. And we have various legal and election lawyers and such so I will probably solicit their opinion as to what we do should something actually be proven.”

The Mohave County GOP’s First Vice Chairman Sam Scarmardo was one of multiple residents to bring attention to the allegations against Mosley via Facebook.

“I really don’t have a horse in this race one way or another, it’s just that as vice chairman of the party here I don’t want to see irregularities. When I ran for office a few years back people stole my signature sheets everywhere I went,” he said. “So you know that kind of stuff always rubs me just a little wrong and as a member of the executive committee for the county I want to get it straightened out…if it’s malarkey, I want to know that Paul Mosley is being defended, if it’s not malarkey, I want Paul Mosley to return the signatures and apologize to Leo and everybody who’s been offended by it.”