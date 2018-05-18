Horoscopes | May 18, 2018

Birthdays: Tina Fey, 48; George Strait, 66; Reggie Jackson, 72; Robert Morse, 87.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get out and become involved. If you stick too close to home, you’ll end up facing emotional setbacks that can cause problems between someone you love and yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make your move and don’t look back. Let your emotions guide you; you’ll attract partners who are willing to help you turn your dream into a reality.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Enthusiasm is great, but when it leads to making a hasty decision, you are better off thinking twice before you compromise your options. Learn from other people’s experiences to avoid a costly mistake.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your feelings. Once you clear the air, you will be able to set new rules and standards that will make your life and your relationships with others better.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t feel you have to follow someone who is undergoing a lot of changes. Stability should be your goal.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live and learn. Take note of what others do and say and size up what works for you and what doesn’t.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Avoid criticism and complaints by taking care of your responsibilities before someone says something. Personal improvements can be made that will give you greater insight into how to make your life better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t get angry; get busy. What you take on and how you go about finishing what you start will impress someone who can make a difference to your life and future prospects.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Not everyone will be honest with you. Use your intelligence to outsmart someone who is being difficult.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Show your strengths and work on your weaknesses. Know what you are capable of doing and focus on what you want to accomplish.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Comparisons will turn into dissatisfaction, disappointment and costly ventures. Consider your attributes and use your skills to get ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A change in the way you do things or with whom you hang out will improve your life. Let your intuition take over; it will lead to interesting opportunities and encounters.