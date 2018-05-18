Kingman Police continues search for bank robber

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department is still looking for the suspect who robbed Chase Bank around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.

The male suspect appears to be Hispanic, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, 175 pounds, scruffy facial hair, wearing a black baseball cap with white lettering, a long sleeve black shirt and a stone washed gray color Carhartt style vest.

He also appears to be wearing black Converse style shoes with white laces and soles, and blue jeans with a hole in the right knee.

Officers were told the suspect had approached a teller with a note demanding money and verbally demanded money.

No gun was implied or displayed during the robbery.

The suspect walked out of bank westbound on Kino Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing the suspect enter a flat black colored Chevrolet Silverado with low profile tires.

The truck was said to have two additional subjects, and the suspect did get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is urged to call KPD at 928-753-2191 or online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com. To report anonymously, call 928-753-1234.

Informant provided by Kingman Police Department