Letter | Build bridges, not walls

Lately we have been hearing a lot on the news about the border wall. I think the border wall would be a waste of money and time. They can have a 50-foot wall and people will still find a way to get over it.

I think that money could be put to better use, such as fixing our highways and bridges in this country. For starters, Interstate 40 has a lot of bad stretches in it, and so does U.S. Highway 93. Again, I say forget the border wall and fix our highways and bridges.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley resident