Letter | KPD Neighborhood Services Code Enforcement Team: Do they need our help?

People have expressed many times that Kingman Police Department will not take action when advised about potential laws being broken concerning public nuisances and property maintenance codes. According to KPD’s website, Kingman has four active neighborhood services officers to aid with traffic issues and property maintenance codes, along with other tasks.



The City of Kingman has established the Top 10 Code Violations for Public Nuisances and Property Maintenance, which is as follows:

Junk, trash and debris

2 Abandoned, junk & inoperable vehicles

Excessive weeds Obstructions Commercial vehicle in residential Prohibited yard sale signs Outdoor sales Vehicles parked for sale Outdoor storage Shopping carts.

Details to this Top 10 List can be viewed here: http://www.cityofkingman.gov/Departments/PoliceDepartment/Publications/Top10CodeViolation.aspx.



One could drive around for 30 minutes and record pages and pages of code violations.

Why are citations not given out? Why are complaints ignored? Why have these codes in place if they are not going to be enforced?



Edna Boil

Frustrated Kingman Resident