Letter | Respect vets with a free specialty plate

I recently ordered an Arizona Veteran plate for my vehicle. I found out Arizona Department of Transportation charges a $25 extra fee for obtaining the new plate, plus postage.

I understand that they need to change the title of the vehicle to reflect the change in plate number and send you the new plate. To my understanding, ADOT also charges an extra $25 per year for you to keep the Veteran plate that they would not charge on a regular Arizona license plate. This is not a personalized plate that was ordered.

Any veteran who served in our military wrote a blank check up to including their life when they signed their name, whether they served in some foreign land or on a military base which becomes a target for an enemy of our great country. Simply wearing a uniform in public and they could be singled out by some terrorist.

A lot of businesses give honorable veterans a discount on purchases to honor their military service, but not ADOT. They charge extra to honor our veterans. A military veteran who is proud of a part of his life when he chose to give up his freedom and serve his country should not be treated this way.

William D. Voigt

Veteran – U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division