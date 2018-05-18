Letter | School tax credit might be the answer to funding education

With all the talk about the school funding, my neighbor came to me last week to see if I knew anything about the school tax credit. They have been here four years and knew nothing about it.

Why not make this a drive? All the teachers, school staff, students (who say they are concerned about the funding) and every citizen of Kingman and Mohave County should be asking and pushing for all taxpayers in Mohave to do the school tax credit ($200 for singles and $400 for a married couple). If you are not familiar with this, it comes right off the tax you pay to the state, not off your taxable income.

Every school person should be completely knowledgeable about this benefit for our schools and should be spreading the word about it instead of just asking for more money from the state.

Just think of all the money that could be raised for our district. Put it on a website, publish the website every month, make it headline news or feature in the paper with a new cause or school, etc. Make it so we can donate to whichever school or cause we want to support.

I have been donating to my grandson’s schools and causes for years. They have now finished, and I have tried twice to donate to Kingman Unified School District, even talking to teachers about helping in their classroom, but it seems to be so confusing and unfamiliar to them that I give up and go back to donating to my grandson’s former school. If need be, have a drive to help walk people thru the process to achieve their goals for their cause or school.

Sharon Ridge

Kingman Resident