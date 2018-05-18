Man uses dog to escape deputies; arrested days later

KINGMAN – Michael Keith Young, 33, of Dolan Springs was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

Deputies say they saw Young in a vehicle and knew he had several active misdemeanor warrants Saturday, May 12. When officers approached him, Young attempted to run, but the deputy was able to grab ahold of his clothing.

Young then allegedly starting throwing punches at the deputy and giving commands to his nearby dog to “get him.” The dog being loyal started growling and showing his teeth. The deputy broke away from the struggle, which gave Young enough time to run away.

Several more deputies responded and searched the area for Young, but came up empty.

Dispatch notified deputies Wednesday that Kingman Police Department had contacted Young for an unrelated matter.

Young was taken into Mohave County jail.



Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office