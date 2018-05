Mohave County's Most Wanted | May 16, 2018

Ehrhardt, Tyler Dwane

DOB: 08/20/1993 White Male 5’10” 145 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 2 Felony

DOW: 05/11/2018

Jara, Francisco Alberto

DOB: 07/17/1984 Hispanic Male 5’9” 180 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 05/14/2018

Pelak, Matthew Thomas

DOB: 02/28/1989 White Male 6’0” 185 lbs

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Crim Tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Undesignated; Theft – Control Property, Class 1 Misdemeanor

DOW: 04/25/2018

Rohrer, Darcia Hailey

DOB: 01/03/1997 White Female 5’3” 125 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 05/14/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Parrott, Trista Fay

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 5 Felony; Child/Vulnerable Adult Abuse, Class 5 Felony

DOW: 07/19/2017 DOC: 05/11/2018

Worden, Troy Allen

Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 03/21/2018 DOC: 05/09/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department