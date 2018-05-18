Neighbor makes Kingman beautiful

A week or so ago I was driving down Airway Avenue when I passed a gentleman cleaning up the weeds between the wall and the sidewalk along the street. He had cleared quite a length along the wall, and I was compelled to turn around and find out a little more about him and his activity.

His name is Sandy Byers and he shared with me that he and another neighbor from Heather Avenue do a “clean-up” along the wall that runs along Airway on a regular basis.

Sandy cited the tumble weeds, which can accumulate along the wall to the point that they provide a sort of “springboard” for other tumble weeds coming across the field to jump the wall into the backyards of the residents on Heather, like his and his neighbor’s.

Still, it struck me as “above and beyond” the call of duty – and certainly a reason to offer Kudos to him and those who take the same pride in their neighborhoods and go the extra mile to improve things, without compensation other than the satisfaction of knowing they’ve made a difference and helped beautify Kingman.

My appreciation to you Sandy and others like you who inspire us to care and take action!