Obituary | Desiree Star Embrey

On April 29, 2018, my precious daughter Desiree Star Embrey went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Words cannot express the love and loss this world will have after losing such a beautiful soul. She touched so many lives with her love and laughter. No words can justify our great loss.

Desiree Star was survived by her parents, Kelly and Lee; her honorable fathers, Ricky and Matt; Godparents John and Lynn, her brother, Dalton; her children, Myles, Isaac, Nicholas, and Jeremiah; grandparents, Robert and Sandra, Bruce and Valerie, and Paula and Randy; her aunts and uncles, Bruce and Nicki, Steve and Carrie, Randy, and Crystal and Dawna; cousins, Melissa, Brittney, Nicolette, Brandon, Sofie, Aniston, Kali, Helena and Leila; and so many other family members that will miss her dearly.

I love you, Pumpkin.

We will see you again in Paradise.

A private service will be held by family at a later date.