Obituary | Timothy P. Gill

Timothy P. Gill, age 75, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2018. He was born Sept. 23, 1942, in Keating Summit, Pennsylvania to Paul Merrill Gill, and Blanche Catherine Gill.

Timothy P. Gill was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Merrill Gill and Blanche Catherine Gill; and his sisters, Fern McWilliams and Joyce Marion.

Timothy is survived by his son, Timothy P. Gill (Frances) of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Tammy L. Gill-Eske (Tyler) of Colorado; brothers, David Gill, Gary Gill and Richard Gill; and sisters, Hazel Martinez and Nancy Wood.

Timothy served two years in the U.S. Army. After coming to Kingman, he worked for Duval Mine and General Cable (Southwire).

There will be a visitation at Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, 4764 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona, 86409, from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018. Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 N. Stockton Hill Road. Kingman, Arizona 86401. at 11 a.m. May 22, 2018.