Ramada, Canyon 66 back in business under receivership

KINGMAN – Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge will reopen Monday under the receivership of Advance Management and Investment, a hotel development and management group that operates the Hampton Inn, Marriott and other motel properties in Kingman.

The Ramada Inn put 70 rooms back into operation on May 14, with another 20 rooms being prepared to be brought online, said Sultan Abbas, who was rehired as general manager of the property.

“Everything is still the same,” Abbas said Thursday. “The property is under receivership, so the previous owner has no legal control. They’re not allowed to even call the property.”

The hotel and restaurant were closed in March after owners Noble and Joel Zubaid filed for bankruptcy in California, leaving employees unpaid for weeks of work and vendors unpaid for invoices.

The upside is that 70 percent of the employees are coming back, Abbas said. They all filed claims with the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Zubaid brothers, who purchased the former Magnuson Hotel in 2014, fell behind on mortgage payments and payroll and were about to be foreclosed upon in November when they were able to extend the loan until March, Abbas said.

He was unaware of how deep the financial problems were until the city shut off the water because the bill hadn’t been paid.

“They didn’t only lose their business, they lost their reputation and dignity,” Abbas said. “I’ve dealt with lots of business people in the world and never seen anyone run a business like that.”

The Ramada had revenue of $3 million in 2017, enough to sustain business operations, the general manager said.

Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., going to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It won’t serve breakfast for now, only lunch and dinner.

Everything will be “pretty much the same,” Abbas said. He’ll be updating the menu in July.

Abbas said he’s been under a lot of stress the last couple of months, suffering from headaches that last all day. He said he had no choice but to return to his job at the hotel.

“I belong to this place and I feel responsible to my employees,” he said. “I know this place very well. I know the employees. I know the guests. I’m 99 percent positive we’ll be back to normal in 60 days.”