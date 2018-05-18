Weekend Events | May 18 - May 20, 2018

FRIDAY

AZGFD Summer Wildlife Series: Common Raptors of Northern Arizona

6-7 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., free, space limited, first come, 928-692-2665.

Not Your Mama’s Pub Crawl

5 p.m., downtown, Route 66 Rotary, $15, Games, prizes, more, 928-303-9646.

Outdoor Drive-In Theater Night

6-9 p.m., Southside Park, Cost by donation, Parks and Recreation, concessions, proceeds benefit Kingman Little League.

Message-N-Magic

7 p.m., Journey Church, 3782 Bank St., evangelism fundraiser, presold $10, 3-and-under free, 4-17 $14, 18 and older $16, 928-234-2468.

Bingo

Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Dorothy in Wonderland Auditions

Noon - 2 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 202 E. Beale St., ages 6 and older, bring one minute song prepared.

Farmer’s Market

9 a.m. - noon, 102 E. Beale St., local produce, fruits, handmade merchandise, more, 412-568-3536.

Dig It! Children’s Garden: Animal Friends

9-11 a.m., Dig It Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Ave., designed to educate, inspire and excite youth about gardening, 928-530-8072.

Chillin’ on Beale Street

5-9 p.m., Beale Street between Fourth and Fifth streets, 928-897-3219.

River Cities United Way Golf Tournament

7 a.m., Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave., proceeds stay local, carts, coffee, breakfast snacks, more, 928-753-6720.

KRMC Kid’s Day

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr., fun, activities, information, more, 928-263-3873.

Bonsai Pruning Workshop

1-2:30 p.m., Master Gardeners, 101 E. Beale St., free.

RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park

2-4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, Los Piso Mojado Boys, bring chairs, blankets and coolers, 928-715-0288.