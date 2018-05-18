Who has the answers to these school shootings?

Sadly we learned of yet another school shooting. Even more deaths, and some ready to graduate and begin their adult lives.

You may find yourself just scratching your head and wondering, “Why?” What has happened to this generation of young people that find it so necessary to inflict so much pain on others? Do any of them have coping skills at all? When the road becomes difficult, either suicide or shooting up their school is all they have?

I admit that I am very thankful that I am no longer raising children. Sure, we had "mean" kids when we were growing up. The extent to which the hate travels now, can boggle the mind. What makes these kids so mean? I don't believe that video games, violent movies, etc. is the problem. Yet, I certainly don't know what is. Is there no longer any safe place for kids anymore? How can they be expected to learn and grow in an environment of discord?

I cannot possibly understand what it is like to lose a child to this kind of unnecessary violence. I can only imagine the pain lasts a lifetime. I don't think there are any easy answers as to the state of our youth. Maybe the troubled ones are just wired wrong, or maybe they just can't figure out where they fit in.

I did not know one single child who was killed or injured in this most recent shooting. But as a human being and a mother, the loss is felt inside.

If anyone has the answers, now would be the time to share them.