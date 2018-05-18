Woman, 92, in Saturday's Harrison Street crash dies

KINGMAN – The 92-year-old woman who was involved in a crash Saturday died from the result of her injuries, according to Kingman Police Department.

Jennie Boal, of Kingman, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center in Las Vegas Thursday.

Boal was airlifted to UMC after being taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center. She was driving a tan-colored 1986 Toyota four-door sedan on Harrison Street near the intersection of Detroit Avenue at around 10:30 in the morning. According to KPD, as she slowed to make a right turn onto Detroit off of Harrison, a tan 2006 Hyundai four-door sedan, driven by a 45-year-old Kingman man, was also traveling north on Harrison Street and was behind Boal when he failed to slow down and crashed into the back of her Toyota at a high rate of speed.

Boal’s Toyota went off the roadway as a result of the collision and crashed into a power pole. Her 72-year-old passenger received minor injuries. The Hyundai’s driver had minor burn injuries on his arms from the airbag deployment.

The driver of the Hyundai was given a citation charged with failure to control speed to avoid a collision. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have factored into the crash.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department