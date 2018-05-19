Prep Football: Tigers prepared for whatever comes their way

KINGMAN – It’s an offseason of change for the Kingman Academy High School football team. Not only do the Tigers have a new head coach in John Morgando, but they’ll also be moving into the 3A West Region.

“We’re aware of it, but it’s just another challenge we have to get through,” said Academy’s Trevor Lowry. “I think we’re strong enough to do it. We’ve all been committed to the weight room. Our new coach is really pushing that this year. Strength wins in the end.”

Morgando has already witnessed just how much the players are buying into the weight lifting program, but this time of year is always difficult to host practices.

Morgando mentioned the numbers have fluctuated from as low as 16 to as high as 28. Academy was somewhere in between that during its final spring practice Thursday.

The Tigers now have a two-week break and then numbers should improve. Morgando isn’t worried about having enough players though.

“We have 38 kids on the roster if everyone shows plus incoming freshmen,” he said. “So we could have really good numbers, but spring makes it hard to really tell. I won’t know really until July 23 rolls around or the start of fall camp.”

Once that day arrives, it’ll be all business as Morgando has high goals for his first season.

“A winning record and making playoffs would be a really good year moving up a division,” he said. “You always want to shoot for the top, but there is a new coach, new players in some positions and we’re moving up a division.

“But you still want to keep expectations high and mine are,” Morgando continued. “More for myself even than the kids. When I wear this hat, I want to give the kids everything that I can possibly give them.”