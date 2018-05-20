Council to vote on two separate supermajority ordinances

KINGMAN – Some members of Council weren’t comfortable taking action on the supermajority vote agenda item Tuesday because of how the ordinance was presented, with both rededication and tax increases included in what would have been a single vote.

Mayor Monica Gates and Councilwoman Vickie Kress told Council at its meeting May 1 that they support a supermajority vote of six to one for both tax revenue rededication and sales tax increases.

“I said two weeks ago that I feel firmly that the supermajority of six for tax increases, that’s so much more important than rededication of TPT money,” Kress said Tuesday. “As this ordinance is tonight, I’m going to have to vote against it because I will not support a supermajority of five for tax increases. However, I do support the rest of the ordinance, but I will vote against it for that reason.”

Gates believed revenue rededication was just as important as increase the tax rate, but agreed that sales tax increases and rededication should both require a six to one supermajority.

“For these two very important issues I would support a supermajority of six for both of these issues, so that’s why I would like to consider them separately,” Gates recommended.

Council supported having the supermajority votes split into two ordinances. Councilman Travis Lingenfelter said while he supports a supermajority vote of six to one for sales tax revenue rededication, the same voting requirement for raising sales tax could complicate future funding of the capital budget.

Supermajority votes will be on Council’s next agenda as two separate ordinances.