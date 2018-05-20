Diet Center’s Behavior Tip of the Week – Helping you and your family!

Did you know that May is National Family Wellness Month?

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Take some time to make small changes to your life that may very well have long lasting effects on you and your family.

Cut out one sugary drink per day and replace it with water. Replace your child’s lunch time juice box or your dinnertime soda, with water. Sit in front of the TV after dinner, just don’t turn it on. Instead play a board game the whole family can enjoy. A family game night not only allows you to spend time together, but it lets the kids use their problem-solving skills. Find a replacement for those pasta cravings. Pasta is filed with carbohydrates and though they’re fine occasionally, the weekly pasta meal can add pounds to your body quickly. Instead, try making spaghetti squash or swap out traditional wheat pasta with Quinoa pasta. I bet no one would even be able to tell the difference. Don’t reward your children, or yourself, with sweets. Find another way to provide positive reinforcement, because sweets should be a luxury, not a daily occurrence. Find a healthy crock pot recipe and spend the spare time taking a pre-dinner walk with the family around the neighborhood. Don’t go to the gym by yourself on Saturday mornings. Instead find a local hiking trail and get outside with the family. If you have younger children, bring a list of things to find on the hike (an acorn, a squirrel, a caterpillar, etc.) Who doesn’t like a quasi-treasure hunt? Add more calcium. Research from a University of Hawaii study supports calcium and its role with fat burning. In the study, a professor found that participants who consumed more calcium weighed less and had lower body fat. Research showed that it did not matter much if the calcium came from dairy products or from supplementation.

Researchers also found that it did not take much calcium to make a difference. Participants who increased their calcium intake by one serving of dairy (i.e. 1 cup milk or 1 ounce cheese, about 300 mg calcium), were found to have about a half inch less of fat (in skin fold measurements) and 1.9 pounds less weight. When looking at participants who consumed more calcium through dairy and supplementation, these participants also had about half an inch less of fat, and 2.1 pounds less weight. This study looked at calcium intake in adolescent girls (ages 9 to 14). The findings are consistent with studies on women ages 30 to 60.

This study supports the fact that increased calcium intake may improve the body’s ability to burn fat and decrease fat production.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you have made changes like these and are struggling with your weight, please call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave in Kingman.