Event Calendar | May 20, 2018

TODAY

Sounds of Kingman Concert in the Park

2-4 p.m., Metcalfe Park, Beale Street and Grandview Avenue, free, Los Piso Mojado Boys, bring chairs, blankets and coolers, 928-715-0288.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

Bingo, 4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Judo

Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, 1 p.m. Bingo, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Kite Flying Extravaganza

3 - 6 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St.

BMX Racing

BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

FRIDAY

Guitarist at the Cellar

7 p.m. at Diana’s Cellar Door. 414 Beale St.

Bingo

Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave. Doors open 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Drop-In Volunteering

2 - 3:30 p.m. Volunteer packets can be found at the Youth Services Desk. Happening on the last Friday of every month. At the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665(BOOK)

SATURDAY

Tuff Trucks/Scramble Cars/Mud Bogs

Noon, racing at 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



DePuy’s Auction

8:30 a.m. DePuy’s Auction is to be held at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-9404.

AZ Claus Cause /Cruizin’ Back to the College

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Mohave Community College/Neal Campus 1971 Jagerson Ave. 702-283-1600.



RC Racing

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon; fresh produce, baked good, confetions, etc. First and Beale streets. 412-568-3536.