Horoscopes | May 20, 2018

Birthdays: Matt Czuchry, 41; Tony Stewart, 47; Tony Goldwyn, 58; Cher, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Explore your options, expand your friendships and participate in events or projects that require energy and enthusiasm. Your input will be appreciated and encourage you to let go of the past and move into the future with optimism.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Indecisiveness will lead to mistakes if you jump into something too quickly. Think about pros and cons and consider the people involved in any decision you make before you say yes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Give your residence a once-over. Rummage through your possessions and purge.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The changes going on around you may not excite you, but acceptance is half the battle. Do your best to adapt and find ways to make things work for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will surface and bring about unexpected changes that can ruin your plans. Try not to let the small stuff get to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t waste time when you can accomplish so much if you put on your thinking cap and follow through by taking action. Family, love and participating in activities that bring you joy will make today memorable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose to do something instead of standing by and watching what happens. Participate, engage in talks and make your voice heard.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Anger doesn’t solve problems, but workable solutions do. Put your intelligence to work for you and you will come up with a solution that will make a difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen but don’t believe everything you hear. Someone is likely to exaggerate or lead you astray, putting you in a vulnerable position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can alter your living space. Take pride in what you do and make your place convenient, comfortable and inviting.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will surface if you have too much idle time. Before you overreact consider how best to deal with whatever is causing your angst.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Attend a reunion or take a walk down memory lane. Remembering the past will put the present in perspective.