Lee Williams' Sadie Snay off to Kansas to play volleyball

KINGMAN – Sadie Snay could have easily made a college choice quickly, but the Lee Williams High School senior was looking for the perfect fit.

Snay’s wait paid off as she found a new home at Colby Community College in Kansas.

“It was nerve racking, there were a lot of decisions to make,” Snay said. “I had a lot of options, so I narrowed it down. I’m excited.”

A few weeks ago Snay made the trek to Kansas and almost immediately knew it was the place for her. Once she was back in town, Snay messaged the coach to say she wanted to continue her volleyball career for the Lady Trojans.

“It’s nice to see her continue on,” said her sister and club volleyball coach Sarah Casson. “I’m super proud of her. She’s worked hard for it. She had some rough seasons and I think club ball was her saving grace in a lot of ways. We did well and it helped her out a lot too.”

Snay and the Desert Stars Volleyball 18U squad recently concluded their season April 28 at the Arizona Region Championships. While DSV finished fourth in the Arizona region, Snay wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

“My teammates are really important to me,” she said. “It’s a big family – my whole club team, the school and everything. Playing my whole life and going on is a big deal for me.”

While Kansas is a long way from Kingman, there is an interesting connection for the Snay family. Casson played for another junior college in Kansas and it’s in the same conference as the Lady Trojans.



“She’s going to Kansas, which is where I went to – just different schools, but same division,” Casson said. “We’ve already joked about how I’ll come watch her play against the old school I played at – it’ll be a rivalry.”

However, it’s very likely Snay and Colby Community College will come out on top as the Lady Trojans went 23-11 last season and advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Region VI semifinal match.

Snay should fit right in with the talented Lady Trojans squad after she played alongside many talented athletes in Kingman.

“Club ball helped her out a lot,” Casson said. “It was more competitive – not that they’re not competitive in high school – but she got to play with the group of girls in town that were very competitive and very athletic.”