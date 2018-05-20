Letter | Please don’t litter

Please don’t litter

We live in a beautiful area. It makes me sad when I see so much trash along our roadways. If I could, I’d buy a trash receptacle for your car for everyone who drives.

But wait! Anyone who has ever shopped at any store has the perfect trash receptacle already. Put the bag that you brought your goods home in into your car ... and use it! When did it become OK to just throw your trash out the window of your car?

I took my granddaughters to Long Beach last summer and was struck by all the trash on the streets and especially in the freeway mediums. After any given weekend, the trash thrown on our roads increases tenfold. People who travel to and through our area can’t seem to hold their trash in their car until they get home or find a trash receptacle to properly dispose of it. I have picked up everything from coffee house cups to packing material, fast food dippin’ sauces and baby diapers. (I wear gloves!)

I am deeply grateful to the Litter Removal folks who sign up to take care of a 2-mile stretch of the highway and local roads, but they can’t do it every week. I walk my area almost every day and take a bag with me. Sometimes by the time I get home I have almost more than I can carry. I then use my own dumpster to properly dispose of it.

Please help control this issue by putting trash where it belongs and not on our beautiful streets!

Lori Trudo

Pinion Pine Resident