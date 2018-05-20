Obituary | Donald J. Dooling

Donald passed away May 10, 2018 with his family at his bedside.

Donald was born and raised in Whittier, California. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. Donald also worked in the healthcare field. He moved to Kingman eight years ago and retired. During his years of retirement he volunteered for Kingman’s “Meals on Wheels” program.

Donald is survived by his wife; Nancy, four children; Jacob (Marni), Meghan (Michael), Diane and Joey (Victoria). Six grandchildren; Hilary, Ashton (Savannah), Kirstyn, Ceirra, Faith, and John Joseph. He also had one great grandchild, Kaesyn.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to: Meals on Wheels 1776 Airway Ave. Suite A Kingman, Arizona 86409; Oregon Crossroads Christian Fellowship Youth Ministry C/O Joe Dooling 2500 Fairfax Rd. Bakersfield, California 93306.

There will be a celebration of life held in Orange County, California in June of 2018.